TNSTC withholds Rs 1.31 crore in taxes to Udumalpet municipality for 10 years, reveals RTI

COIMBATORE: A response to an RTI query revealed that the TNSTC, Udumalpet branch in Tiruppur district, has failed to pay Rs 1.31 crore in professional tax to the Udumalpet municipality for the past 10 years.

In an RTI filed by R Mohanraj, a former conductor of the same branch, the Udumalpet municipality said that it collects professional tax and property tax from the TNSTC Udumalpet branch twice a year.

It said that the Udumalpet branch has not paid property tax to the municipality for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, amounting to Rs 2,26,979.

It has also not paid professional tax to the municipality from 2015-16 to 2024-25.