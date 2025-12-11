TN's Supriya Sahu wins UN 'Champions of the Earth' 2025 for sustainable cooling, ecosystem work

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced five global laureates on the sidelines of the seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi.

Sahu received the award in the Inspiration and Action category, which recognises individuals whose initiatives deliver measurable benefits for people and the planet.

According to UNEP, her climate interventions have generated 2.5 million green jobs, expanded forest cover and integrated heat-adaptation measures across public infrastructure, improving climate resilience for nearly 12 million people in Tamil Nadu.