TN’s outreach to PhD scholars hits snag, 50 per cent of emails bounce back

TANSCHE officials said that email IDs of scholars registered before 2021 accounted for a large chunk of the emails that returned undelivered.

Officials said that the relatively new University Information Management System (UIMS) of the state government lacked comprehensive records of PhD scholars as of now.

TANSCHE has now sought the support of the directorate of collegiate education (DCE). “The DCE has been asked to collect updated email addresses and contact numbers of PhD students from affiliated colleges,” said Vijayakumar.

Initial data gathered by TANSCHE showed that of the 42,913 students who enrolled in PhD programmes in the last five years, only 12,625 (29.4%) completed their thesis within the stipulated five-year period.

A senior higher education department official said the state is now working on creating a dedicated web portal for PhD scholars to store updated personal, academic and research-related information, ensuring such issues do not recur.

Meanwhile, TANSCHE has also urged scholars to directly contact the council by emailing tn.statecouncil@gmail.com