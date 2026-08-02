TN’s 15 universities face administrative issues as vice-chancellor vacancies not filled

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s higher education sector is facing mounting administrative and academic challenges as 15 state universities continue to function without Vice-Chancellors, raising concerns over governance, research, and decision-making across the institutions.
The vacancies have affected several prominent universities, including the University of Madras, Annamalai University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Bharathiar University, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil University, Bharathidasan University, Periyar University, Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Ambedkar Law University, Tamil Nadu Open University, and the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University.
The situation is expected to worsen next month, when the tenures of the Vice-Chancellors of Alagappa University in Karaikudi and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli come to an end, taking the total number of universities without permanent Vice-Chancellors to 17.
Academic circles say the problem extends beyond the absence of Vice-Chancellors. Many universities, including Madurai Kamaraj University, have also been functioning without Registrars, Controllers of Examinations, Principals, Directors and other senior administrators for more than a year.
The prolonged vacancies have disrupted routine administration and slowed important academic and research activities.
In the absence of permanent heads, the state government has entrusted the responsibility of overseeing university administration to IAS officers serving as convenors. However, many of them manage the institutions remotely from Chennai while handling multiple government responsibilities, leading to concerns over effective supervision and timely decision-making.
Senior professors have also been assigned additional administrative responsibilities, creating discontent within academic circles. Faculty members say the arrangement has led to seniority-related disputes and affected the overall academic environment.
Researchers have further alleged that several research initiatives and long-term academic projects have slowed significantly because of the lack of permanent leadership.
Educationists maintain that appointing Vice-Chancellors is the only lasting solution to the crisis.
During the previous DMK government, appointments remained stalled amid a prolonged dispute between the state government and the Governor over the Chancellor’s powers in state universities.
Although Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar are widely perceived to enjoy a more cordial working relationship, appointments are yet to be finalised.
Professors say there is little clarity on the Tamil Nadu government’s stand regarding the appointment process, resulting in uncertainty across universities. They are now closely watching the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the case relating to the powers of the Chancellor in university appointments on July 29, a hearing that could have significant implications for higher education governance in the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.