TNRERA to strictly enforce 3-a/c regime to curb fund diversion

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) will strictly enforce the long-mandated three-bank-account structure for real estate projects from January 1, 2026, tightening oversight of buyer funds and plugging gaps that have allowed weak audit trails and potential diversion of money.

In an order issued earlier in December under Section 37 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the authority said the directions will apply to all project applications and resubmissions received on or after January 1, 2026. While the framework has existed since RERA’s implementation, the regulator said enforcement and monitoring needed to be strengthened.

The TNRERA’s review found that although promoters broadly complied with the requirement to park 70% of the fund collected from buyers in a designated account for land and construction costs, the initial collection accounts often lay outside regulatory oversight. In some cases, these accounts were shared across multiple projects, increasing the risk of fund diversion and diluting traceability.