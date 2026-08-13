TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 821 posts

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination Group II and Group IIA services. The TNPSC Group 2 recruitment notification was released for a total of 821 vacancies.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Commission can apply online till September 9 on the official portal at tnpsc.gov.in. Aspirants need to kick-start their application process with One Time Registration (OTR). The exam authority has also allowed candidates to edit their TNPSC Group 2 registration form between September 13 and 15.

According to the TNPSC Group 2 notification 2026, the selection of candidates will be based on the preliminary examination, which will be held on November 1 in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The application fee for the TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam is Rs 100. Candidates who qualify in preliminary exam are eligible to appear for Main examination. One should pay Rs 150 for Mains examination.

How to apply online for TNPSC Group 2 recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Kick-start the registration process with One Time Registration (OTR)

Step 3: Fill in the TNPSC Group 2 application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents along with photograph and signature

Step 6: Submit the TNPSC Group 2 application form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need