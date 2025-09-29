TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key Expected Soon: How to Download and Raise Objections

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) held the Group 2 Preliminary Examination on September 28, 2025, for various administrative positions under the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II).

Candidates who took the exam are now eagerly waiting for the official answer key, which plays a vital role in helping them assess their performance and spot any errors.

Based on past patterns, the answer key is anticipated to be released between October 3 and October 8, 2025.