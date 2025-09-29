TNPSC Group 2 Prelims 2025 Answer Key Expected Soon: How to Download and Raise Objections

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) held the Group 2 Preliminary Examination on September 28, 2025, for various administrative positions under the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II).
Candidates who took the exam are now eagerly waiting for the official answer key, which plays a vital role in helping them assess their performance and spot any errors.
Based on past patterns, the answer key is anticipated to be released between October 3 and October 8, 2025.
Once available, candidates can follow these steps to download the answer key:
Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.
Find and click on the link labeled “Answer Key Objection 2025” or a similar title on the homepage.
Select the answer key for the Group 2 Prelims Exam 2025.
The answer key will open as a PDF in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.
If candidates notice any discrepancies in the answer key, TNPSC allows them to raise objections online, usually within seven days from the date the answer key is published.
To submit an objection, candidates need to:
Log in to their account using their credentials.
Provide details such as the exam name, registration ID, application number, date of birth, and the subject and question number they wish to challenge.
Select the correct answer option and explain the reason for the objection in the remarks section.
Attach any supporting documents to back up their claim.
It is important to submit objections within the given timeframe, as late submissions are typically not accepted.
The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam does not have negative marking, so candidates won’t lose marks for incorrect answers. Each correct response is awarded 1.5 marks toward the total score.
After reviewing the valid objections, TNPSC will issue a final answer key, which will be used to prepare the official results, ensuring all corrections and clarifications are addressed.