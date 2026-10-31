TNPSC Group 2, 2A exam tomorrow; 4.89 lakh candidates to appear

Chennai: Nearly 4.89 lakh candidates are set to appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) Group 2 and Group 2A preliminary examination tomorrow, November 1. The examination will be conducted across Tamil Nadu to fill 846 vacancies in various state government departments.

The commission has confirmed that the examination will take place as scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates will have three hours to complete the preliminary test at their allotted examination centres.

According to IANS, the recruitment includes 43 Group 2 vacancies, which are interview posts, and 803 Group 2A vacancies, which do not involve an interview.

With applications nearing five lakh, a large number of candidates are expected at examination centres across the state. In Chennai alone, 51,721 candidates are expected to take the test.

TNPSC Group 2, 2A exam: Important instructions for candidates

The commission has advised candidates to reach their allotted examination centres well before the reporting time to complete entry formalities without any last-minute rush.

Candidates should check the examination venue and other instructions printed on their hall tickets before leaving for the centre. They are also advised to plan their travel in advance, particularly those who have been allotted centres far from their homes.

TNPSC released the hall tickets on October 21. Candidates can download them through their One-Time Registration (OTR) accounts on the commission's official website by entering their application number and date of birth.

Applicants should carry the required documents and follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. They should also check the reporting time and centre address carefully.

The TNPSC Gourp 2 recruitment drive covers posts under two categories. Group 2 includes 43 vacancies for posts that require an interview as part of the selection process. Group 2A accounts for the remaining 803 vacancies, which are filled without an interview.

The preliminary examination is the first stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who qualify will have to take part in the subsequent selection stages applicable to their respective posts.

With inpus of IANS