TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2026: How to check at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declares the Departmental Examination results after the test. Candidates who had appeared for the departmental examinations can access their results on the official portal at tnpsc.gov.in. One should use their registration number to check the Tamil Nadu TNPSC departmental examination results.

The TNPSC departmental examinations will be conducted in two sessions - May and December. It will release TNPSC departmental exam results along with second class language test and third class language test. Candidates are advised to check their TNPSC results and keep the hard copy of the same for future need.

How to check TNPSC Departmental Examination results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Results section on the homepage

Step 3: Find the TNPSC Departmental Examinations - May 2026 session

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The TNPSC departmental exam results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of TNPSC results for future reference