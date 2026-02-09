TNPSC cancels Group II, IIA exams across state due to erroneous allocation of centres

The TNPSC announced cancellation of the exams an hour after hundreds of candidates staged a protest by picketing E V R Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) near Arumbakkam, following the sudden shifting of their examination centre from Arumbakkam to Nandanam.

Around 9 am, candidates who entered the examination hall at D.G. Vaishnav Arts and Science College, Arumbakkam found that their numbers were not found in the examination hall.

Upon inquiry, they were informed that their examination centre had been shifted to Nandanam Arts and Science College.

As the candidates began protesting, vehicular traffic on Poonamallee High Road came to a standstill.

Initially, TNPSC officials attempted to transport candidates to the new centre by bus, even as the examination had commenced across the State. However, more aspirants joined the protest, further worsening traffic congestion.