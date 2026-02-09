TNPSC cancels Group II, IIA exams across state due to erroneous allocation of centres

CHENNAI: Following protests by hundreds of job aspirants over the erroneous allocation of examination centres, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) cancelled the Group II and Group IIA main examinations across the State on Sunday.
TNPSC Controller of Examinations A Shanmuga Sundaram attributed the disruption to technical glitches, expressed regret over the inconvenience caused, and assured that the cancelled examinations would be reconducted soon with adequate prior notice to candidates.
On Sunday, Group IIA candidates were scheduled to appear for the Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive) and the General Studies (objective) examination; Group II candidates were slated to write the Tamil Eligibility Test (descriptive). A total of 1,126 candidates had qualified for the Group II main examination, while 9,457 candidates were eligible for Group IIA posts.
The preliminary examinations for filling 828 posts were conducted on September 28 last year. Group II posts include municipal commissioner, sub-registrar, junior employment officer, revenue assistant, special assistant in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, among others.
The TNPSC announced cancellation of the exams an hour after hundreds of candidates staged a protest by picketing E V R Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) near Arumbakkam, following the sudden shifting of their examination centre from Arumbakkam to Nandanam.
Around 9 am, candidates who entered the examination hall at D.G. Vaishnav Arts and Science College, Arumbakkam found that their numbers were not found in the examination hall.
Upon inquiry, they were informed that their examination centre had been shifted to Nandanam Arts and Science College.
As the candidates began protesting, vehicular traffic on Poonamallee High Road came to a standstill.
Initially, TNPSC officials attempted to transport candidates to the new centre by bus, even as the examination had commenced across the State. However, more aspirants joined the protest, further worsening traffic congestion.
Shanmuga Sundaram rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters, stating that the change in examination centres was due to a technical error. While he initially announced the cancellation of examinations at three centres in Chennai, the protesters demanded a State-wide cancellation. Subsequently, TNPSC acceded to their demand.
An official note issued by the TNPSC stated that the General Studies (descriptive) paper for Group II, scheduled for February 22, would be conducted as planned. “A fresh date for the examinations cancelled on Sunday (February 8) will be announced soon,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.
S Kamaraja, a resident of Tiruvallur, said, “I reached the examination venue around 8 am. I had no clue that the centre had been changed until I entered the hall. After issuing hall tickets, how can the venue be altered? I have been preparing for Group II and Group IV examinations for the past six years.”
Another candidate, S Murali from Vellore, said, “Only about 10,500 candidates are appearing for the main examination, yet such administrative apathy is unacceptable. The TNPSC and the government should take action against the officials responsible.”