TNIE’s 37th Devi Awards celebrate women changemakers across Tamil Nadu

“One of the biggest challenges is access to capital,” she said, pointing out that while governments and venture capital ecosystems are expanding, there is still much more to be done. Emphasising that women do not lack entrepreneurial ability, Srinivasan cited the success of self-help groups and rural enterprises as proof. “Rural entrepreneurship is one of the most inspiring spaces,” she said, adding that the real issue lies deeper. “At the core of it all is the need for social transformation," she added.

This year’s list of awardees reflected that very diversity of contribution and courage. Environmentalist Jayshree Vencatesan was honoured for her tireless work in wetland conservation. Theatre practitioner Aysha Rau, Deborah Thiagarajan, museologist and founder of DakshinaChitra for their work in the field of Art.

Renowned paediatrician Dr Soumya Swaminathan was awarded for her global contributions to public health, while psychiatrist Dr Thara Srinivasan of SCARF received award for her work in mental healthcare. Badminton paralympian Thulasimathi Murugesan was honoured for embodying grit and determination on and off the court.