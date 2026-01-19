TNIE bags three awards for coverage at 63rd Kerala School Arts Festival

THRISSUR: The New Indian Express received three awards for its coverage of the 63rd Kerala School Arts Festival, held in Thiruvananthapuram last year, at the event’s 64th edition that concluded in Thrissur on Sunday.

Sovi Vidyadharan, Senior Assistant Editor, received the award for the best reporter and Vincent Pulickal, Principal News Photographer, won the best photographer award.

TNIE also received the award for the best comprehensive coverage of the event. Ministers V Sivankutty and K Rajan gave away the awards at the event’s valedictory function at Thekkinkadu Maidan.