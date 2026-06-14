TNEB Recruitment: 15,000 permanent jobs to be filled, says minister Nirmal Kumar

"We are in dire need of manpower. As a first step, we are preparing a proposal to recruit at least 15,000 permanent employees this year. This has been initiated under the directives of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. There will be no temporary or contractual appointments for these positions," Kumar said, adding that a decision regarding the pending recruitment of 5,500 'Gangmen' will also be announced within a few weeks after consulting the chief minister.