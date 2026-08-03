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TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026 begins; check eligible ranks, important dates

TNEA Round 2 counselling 2026 has commenced with choice filling for the eligible candidates today, August 3
TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026
TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026Offical website image of TNEA
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Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, commenced the TNEA Round 2 counselling 2026 on August 3. However, not all candidates are eligible for counselling; it is only available to rank holders and those who did not get a seat in Round 1 counselling. The choice-filling window will be open until August 5.

TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026 Eligible Ranks and Marks

Eligible start score & rank: 171 marks and 37,977 rank

Eligible end score & rank: 135.75 marks and 1,31,093

TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026 Important Dates

Here is the detailed schedule of Round 2 counselling -

  • Choice filling: August 3 to 5, 2026

  • Release of tentative allotment: August 7, 2026

  • Tentative allotment confirmation: August 7 to 8, 2026

  • Release of allotment letter: August 9, 2026

  • Joining dates at allotted college: August 9 to 13, 2026

Candidates choosing the upward option after the Round 2 tentative allotment will receive allotments on August 18.

Difference between Accept and Upward & Decline and Upward

Accept and Upward: If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment but are willing to wait for a better seat in the upward round without losing the already allotted seat, you can choose this option. If you do not get a better allotment in the upward round, you can retain the already allotted seat. If you choose this option, reporting to TFC, paying the fee, and document verification must be completed.

Decline and Upward: If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are willing to look for a better seat in the upward round, you can choose this option. However, you will not have any right to the already allotted seat and can't retain it if you do not get an allotment in the upward round. If you do not get an allotment, you will be moved to the next round.

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