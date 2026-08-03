TNEA Round 2 Counselling 2026 begins; check eligible ranks, important dates

Difference between Accept and Upward & Decline and Upward

Accept and Upward: If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment but are willing to wait for a better seat in the upward round without losing the already allotted seat, you can choose this option. If you do not get a better allotment in the upward round, you can retain the already allotted seat. If you choose this option, reporting to TFC, paying the fee, and document verification must be completed.

Decline and Upward: If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are willing to look for a better seat in the upward round, you can choose this option. However, you will not have any right to the already allotted seat and can't retain it if you do not get an allotment in the upward round. If you do not get an allotment, you will be moved to the next round.