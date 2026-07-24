TNEA round 1 tentative seat allotment 2026 releasing today; confirm by July 25

Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will release the TNEA round 1 tentative seat allotment 2026 today, July 24, after 10 AM. The first round general academic counselling applies to students scoring 200 - 171.333 marks as per the rank list.

The allotment link will get activated on the 'Login' portal of the official website tneaonline.org. Keep your e-mail address and password ready to login and access the tentative allotment.

Difference between tentative allotment and provisional allotment

Tentative allotment will only display the name of the college and course that has been allocated along with the preference number. The applicants will know whether they have been allocated a seat as per the first preference. There will be two options, viz., Accept and Accept & Upward. Students need to confirm the tentative allotment by July 25 so that the admission authority can release the provisional allotment.

Provisional allotment will be released on July 26. Through this, a seat allotment letter will be generated for the students who accept the seat. They can visit the college and complete the admission formalities.

What is the Accept and Upward option in TNEA counselling?

Accept and Upgrade option is beneficial for students who are looking for a better college and course option in the subsequent rounds of counselling. One major advantage of this option is that students will not lose the allotment secured in round 1. They can retain the allotment and wait for a better course/ college option in the next round. In case they are not allocated a seat in round 2, they can proceed with accepting the seat secured in round 1.

Students choosing this option must visit the Facilitation Centre (FC) to complete the reporting process. The reporting dates are July 26 to 30. The allotments for upward candidates will be released on August 3.