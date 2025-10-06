TNAU delaying commencement of classes for diploma courses, allege parents

"September has passed, yet TNAU has not announced when the diploma courses will begin for students who were admitted to various programmes for the 2025-2026 academic year. When contacted over phone, TNAU staff said they would inform about the reopening of colleges through email," he said.

He pointed out that classes for students who joined undergraduate courses for the current academic year have been conducted since September 12.

"But we do not know why TNAU officials are delaying the commencement of classes for diploma students without any reason. Students' time is being wasted," he alleged.