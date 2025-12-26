TN zonal sports meet payments yet to be released, say PE teachers

COIMBATORE: Physical education (PE) teachers in Coimbatore have alleged that the School Education Department has not disbursed funds for conducting the zonal-level matches of the Republic Day Sports Meet held at the district level in August.

They pointed out that zonal secretaries, who are usually PE teachers from government schools and who organise matches for students from government, aided, and private schools across three age categories at the zonal level, typically receive the funds within one or two months after conducting the zonal matches.

A zonal secretary from a government school in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that zonal-level matches comprising new and old games were held across 12 zones in the district in August, with around 1.44 lakh students participating, followed by district-level matches.