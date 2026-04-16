TN tops CBSE Class 10 results at 99.92%; Girls lead the way

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu topped the country in pass percentage in the Class 10 CBSE exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, with 99.92% of students clearing the test. This is a slight improvement from the last year when the state had recorded a pass percentage of 99.86%. The state was followed by Kerala (99.80%), Andhra Pradesh (99.79%) and Punjab (99.78%). The national pass percentage stood at 93.70%.

Of the 1,11,699 students from 1,544 schools across Tamil Nadu who registered, 1,11,603 appeared for the exams and 1,11,509 cleared it. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 99.96%, with 50,851 of the 50,873 girls who appeared clearing the exam.

Among boys, 60,658 out of 60,730 candidates passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.9%. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 99.24%, while government-aided schools achieved 100%. Independent schools registered 99.92% and Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 99.98%.

In the Chennai region, comprising parts of TN, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the pass percentage was 99.58%, placing it third behind Trivandrum and Vijayawada, both of which recorded 99.79%.

A total of 1,26,850 students from 1,836 schools in the region appeared for the exams, of whom 1,26,321 passed. The pass percentage among children with disabilities stood at 98.5%.

Among those who passed in Tamil Nadu, 83,027 were from the OBC category (99.92%), 17,245 from the general category (99.93%), 10,620 from the SC category (99.85%) and 617 from the ST category (100%). In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year.

The first phase was conducted in February-March, while the second is scheduled for May. Students were required to appear for at least three subjects in the first phase, which serves as the main examination. Students will be asked to submit their candidature for the second examination through their respective schools. A separate circular will be issued to guide the process, CBSE said in a release.

This story has been written by Subashini Vijayakumar.