TN to play key role in country’s rare earth self-reliance

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s push for self-reliance in rare earth minerals, with Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL) planning to expand mining operations and establish a monazite processing facility in the state.

S B Mohanty, chairman and managing director of IREL, said the company is evaluating new mining projects in Tamil Nadu, along with a plant to process monazite, an atomic mineral that is a primary source of thorium and critical rare earth elements such as neodymium and praseodymium.

These materials are vital for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced electronics.