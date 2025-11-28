TN to offer German, Japanese training in govt polytechnics to boost overseas jobs, industry demand

CHENNAI: With an aim to boost overseas employability, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) will soon introduce foreign language training, including German and Japanese, for students in government polytechnic colleges.

DoTE commissioner J Innocent Divya said they are in talks with appropriate agencies to facilitate the training. “We have received a positive response from the Japan consulate and things are sorted. However, the training charges for German language is bit costly, we are working on it,”said Divya.