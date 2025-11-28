TN to modernise land records with 30cm-resolution satellite images covering entire state

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has launched an effort to further modernise the way land records are maintained by significantly increasing the transparency and efficiency using high-resolution satellite images with a resolution of 30cm, which can offer granular details, covering the entire 1.3 lakh square kilometre of the state.

The project aims to make land information clearer, more reliable and easily accessible — a change that could reduce disputes, speed up paperwork, and improve the delivery of government services.

The Directorate of Survey and Settlement has floated a tender this month inviting companies to supply new high-quality satellite images covering all 1.3 lakh sq km of Tamil Nadu.

The high resolution of 30cm would mean that each pixel in the image represents a 30cm x 30cm on land, offering detailed images. Once prepared, this new map will be added to the Tamil Nadu Geographic Information System (TNGIS), the digital platform that stores and shares spatial data.

It will also help departments plan roads, water supply projects, industrial parks, housing schemes and disaster response with greater accuracy.

Clearer boundaries, more precise land details and updated records will make it easier for people to buy, sell or inherit property, apply for building approvals, or resolve long-pending land-related issues.

As per the tender notification, companies interested in the project must submit their bids online by December 9. The selected firm will have six months to complete the work, with the satellite images to be delivered within the first three months.

The story is reported by C Shivakumar for The New Indian Express