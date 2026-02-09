TN students say 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with PM Modi was like interacting with family member

Coimbatore: During his unique annual program, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the significance of inspiration and discipline to students, as well as ways to leverage new technology for learning.

The Prime Minister advised the students to take discipline and inspiration hand in hand to grow, and also advised them not to become slaves to technology.

The students, from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for interacting with them and providing them with great insights.