TN SSLC Supplementary results 2026 declared at dge.tn.gov.in; here's how to check

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary result 2026 today, August 5. It has activated the TN SSLC supplementary results 2026 link on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exams can access their TN 10th results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their roll number and date of birth to download the provisional marksheet.

The TNDGE has conducted the supplementary examinations from July 8 to 15, 2026. The written exams were held across the state at various centers for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular SSLC examinations. A total of 66,488 students had appeared for the TN SSLC July 2026 supplementary examination.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Find the Results tab on homepage

Step 3: Click on the link "SSLC Supplementary July 2026 Exam - Result - Statement of Marks (Provisional Certificate)"

Step 4: Follow the link to land on the TN SSLC results 2026 page

Step 5: Fill in the valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of results for future need

Click here for TN SSLC supply results 2026

Students are advised to download provisional marksheet and use the same till they receive the original passing certificate.