News

TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker

Students can access and download provisional Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 marksheets through DigiLocker and the official results website after the declaration on May 20
TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker
TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker(Representational Img: EdexLive Desk)
Updated on

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is set to announce the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 on May 20. Once released, students who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access their provisional marksheets through the official results portal as well as DigiLocker.

Candidates can check their results online through tnresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, the Government of India’s digital document wallet platform.

The provisional marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.

How to access TN SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their digital marksheet:

  1. Visit DigiLocker or open the DigiLocker mobile application

  2. Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

  3. New users can create an account using their Aadhaar number and mobile number

  4. After logging in, go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

  5. Select “Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations”

  6. Choose “SSLC Marksheet 2026”

  7. Enter your registration number and other required details

  8. Download the digital marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the marksheet carefully after downloading it.

The online marksheet is provisional in nature. Students will have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools later.

TN SSLC Results
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com