TN SSLC Result 2026: How to check Tamil Nadu Class 10 marksheet on DigiLocker

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is set to announce the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Result 2026 on May 20. Once released, students who appeared for the SSLC board examinations will be able to access their provisional marksheets through the official results portal as well as DigiLocker.

Candidates can check their results online through tnresults.nic.in by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, the Government of India’s digital document wallet platform.

The provisional marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details.