TN Space Tech Fund open for applications via StartupTN

CHENNAI: StartupTN, the state’s nodal agency for startups and innovation, has opened applications for the Tamil Nadu Space Tech Fund (TNSTF), a `10-crore programme for 2025-26 structured as a 1:1 matching equity fund for early-stage space technology ventures.

Under the scheme, eligible startups must first secure confirmed third-party investment — from angel investors, venture capital firms, institutional partners or corporates — which the fund will then match rupee for rupee, subject to a cap of Rs 50 lakh per company.