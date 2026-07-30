TN Signs MoUs for New GCCs, Factories and Global University

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed several MoUs with global companies and an overseas university, in a push to strengthen the state's industrial and higher education sectors.
The agreements cover the establishment of Global Capability Centres, research and development hubs, manufacturing facilities, and a campus of an international university in the state.
The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at an event organised by the Department of Industry, Investment Promotion and Commerce here, a press release said.
According to the state government, the projects are expected to generate more than 2,920 direct and indirect jobs across the state.
Australia's University of Western Australia, ranked 77th in the QS World University Rankings 2026, will establish its Indian campus in Velachery here.
The Rs 125-crore project will mark the first international university campus in Tamil Nadu, generating over 200 direct and indirect jobs and opening up research opportunities for students, it said.
Swiss insurer Chubb and German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex will establish their first Global Capability Centres in Tamil Nadu.
Chubb India is part of the Chubb Group, a global property and casualty insurer.
According to the release, Nordex's GCC is expected to generate around 1,000 jobs, while Chubb's facility will create about 220 positions in technology and engineering services.
Building on the state Industries minister's visit to South Korea in June 2026, auto-component manufacturer MotiveLink signed an MoU to establish a manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Pillaipakkam, Kanchipuram district.
The Rs 300-crore project is expected to generate around 1,500 jobs and manufacture EV components, including coils, printed circuit boards, magnetic components, housings, and filters.
The project is expected to bring Korean EV component technology to the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam automotive corridor and strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a major automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing hub.
Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the investments aligned with the state's vision of promoting innovation-driven industrial growth, attracting global intellectual property investments and creating employment opportunities for skilled youth.
He assured the investors of the government's support for the timely implementation and smooth execution of the projects.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Vijayakumar, and senior executives from Chubb, Nordex, UWA and MotiveLink were present.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.