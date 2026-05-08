Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results: State records 95.03% pass, girls outshine boys

Chennai: Tamil Nadu class XII board exam results were released on Friday and 95.03 per cent of students who wrote the exams registered a pass this year.
Releasing the results, the School Education Department officials here said that Erode district registered the highest pass percentage of 98.87, followed by Sivaganga district with 98.05 per cent. With 95.43 per cent of pass, Chennai figured in the 20th position.
This year, the girls outshine the boys by securing a pass percentage of 97. Boys could secure only 93.19 per cent.
Of the 7,536 higher secondary schools, the officials said that a total of 2,639 private schools and 489 government schools have secured 100 per cent pass percentage.
Accordingly, of 7,91,654 students who took the exams, as many as 7,53,694 have secured passing marks. The overall pass percentage of the Science stream was 96.90, while the pass percentage among Commerce group students was 92.67.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.