TN science council seeks GI tag for Kanniyakumari Nannari

TN Malaivaazh Makkal Sangam, a society of Nannari producers, is a co-applicant in the GI application, which has been filed with the Geographical Indications Registry. The application highlights the unique agro-climatic conditions and centuries-old traditional practices associated with the cultivation of this variety of Hemidesmus indicus. Grown in the red lateritic and loamy soils of Kanniyakumari, this medicinal climber thrives in a tropical climate with well-distributed rainfall.