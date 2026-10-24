TN schools told to inspect buildings, secure campuses as monsoon rains intensify

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s school education department has directed schools to inspect buildings, secure water storage facilities and remove stagnant rainwater as monsoon showers heighten concerns over student safety on campuses.

In a circular, the department instructed school heads and chief education officers to examine roofs, parapet walls and sunshades for leaks and damage. Unsafe buildings must be cordoned off, while the structural stability of overhead water tanks must be checked to prevent accidents, the circular said.

Heads of schools have also been asked to prepare an inventory of unused, ageing and severely damaged buildings that require demolition. They must coordinate with local bodies and inform the authorities concerned to expedite action.