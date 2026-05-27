TN Schools Reopening 2026: Schools to reopen on June 4 instead of June 1; here's why

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to postpone the the schools' reopening date in the state. It has announced that all the schools in the state will reopne on June 4 instead of June 1 considering various factors, including weather.
The School Education Department had earlier announced that the schools for the academic year 2026-2027 would reopen on June 1 for Classes 4 to 12 and Classes 1 to 3 on June 4. It has also released an official notice regarding the same.
The official notice reads, "Subsequently, requests and representations were received from parents, teachers, and various stakeholders seeking a uniform reopening date for all classes in order to ensure administrative convenience and to avoid difficulties faced by families having children studying in different classes."
"Further, the prevailing weather conditions and forecasts for the first week of June indicate the likelihood of continued pre-monsoon activity, intermittent rainfall, humidity, and associated heat conditions in several parts of the state," it added.
The Tamil Nadu government has reviewed the preparedness requirements of schools relating to sanitation, drinking water facilities, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness prior to reopening of schools in the state.
"After careful consideration of all relevant factors, and as per the instructions of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (C JosephVijay), Raj Mohan, Minister for School Education, Tamil Development and Information has informed that all schools in Tamil Nadu, including government, government-aided, matriculation, and private schools shall uniformly reopen for Classes 1 to 12 on Thursday, June 4," the release said.
All Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers have been instructed to ensure that necessary preparatory measures are completed before reopening and that adequate arrangements are made for the welfare, safety, and well-being of students, it added.
With inputs of PTI