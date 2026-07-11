TN govt acts against Karur headmistress over Vijay speech

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has suspended the headmistress of a government school in Karur district after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's speech was allegedly telecast in a classroom during school hours.
The action came after a video went viral on social media showing students in uniform watching the Chief Minister's speech on a classroom projector.
Following the backlash, School Education Minister Raj Mohan clarified that the live streaming was the headmistress's unilateral decision.
According to an official order issued by the District Educational Officer (Elementary), Karur, S. Malliga, Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School (Girls), Krishnarayapuram, was placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.
The suspension order states that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the headmistress for allegedly violating the School Education Department's circular dated July 9, 2026, and for negligence of duty.
School Education Minister Rajmohan ordered the suspension of the headmistress after the issue of the Chief Minister's speech being telecast in a government school classroom came to light.
Sources said the action followed the alleged live telecast of Chief Minister Vijay's official programme in the classroom, which was reportedly in violation of departmental instructions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.