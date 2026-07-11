TN govt acts against Karur headmistress over Vijay speech

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has suspended the headmistress of a government school in Karur district after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's speech was allegedly telecast in a classroom during school hours.



The action came after a video went viral on social media showing students in uniform watching the Chief Minister's speech on a classroom projector.

Following the backlash, School Education Minister Raj Mohan clarified that the live streaming was the headmistress's unilateral decision.



According to an official order issued by the District Educational Officer (Elementary), Karur, S. Malliga, Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School (Girls), Krishnarayapuram, was placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 17(e) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.