TN school education minister launches QR code-based e-petition system to streamline public grievances

Chennai: In a significant step towards digitising public services and reducing paperwork, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan has introduced an electronic petition (e-petition) system at his office in the State Secretariat, allowing members of the public to submit grievances through a simple QR code-based platform.
The initiative is aimed at making the grievance redressal process faster, more transparent and environmentally friendly by replacing conventional paper-based submissions with a digital interface.
Visitors seeking appointments with the minister can now scan a QR code displayed outside his office and submit their petitions electronically before meeting him.
After scanning the QR code, petitioners are directed to an online portal where they can enter their personal details and upload digital copies of their petitions.
Those carrying physical documents can also have them scanned and uploaded through the same system, ensuring that both digital and paper submissions are processed through a single platform.
To make the system more accessible, the portal offers additional options for petitioners to briefly describe their grievance or upload a voice recording explaining their issue.
Officials clarified that these features are optional and have been introduced to help applicants communicate their concerns more effectively.
According to officials, the new platform is expected to significantly reduce the time taken to register petitions while improving record management and enabling easier tracking of grievances received by the minister’s office.
The digitised workflow is also intended to minimise the use of paper and improve administrative efficiency.
Alongside the e-petition initiative, the minister has introduced a token-based visitor management system to regulate appointments during public grievance sessions at the Secretariat.
Visitors who complete the online registration will automatically receive a token number along with an appointment slot based on the minister’s availability, reducing overcrowding and long waiting hours outside the office.
Instructions explaining the registration process have been displayed prominently outside the minister’s office to help visitors navigate the new system.
Rajmohan, who holds the portfolios of School Education, Tamil Development, and Information and Publicity, is among the first ministers in the Tamil Nadu government to introduce a QR code-enabled grievance mechanism.
Officials believe the initiative could serve as a model for other government departments seeking to modernise citizen services and strengthen public access through digital governance.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.