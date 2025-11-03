TN School Education Dept to start providing RTI responses online

The Tamil Nadu State Department of School Education will now respond to Right to Information (RTI) petitions online, and has hired specially trained staff to ensure prompt responses to petitioners.

According to a recent circular from the Director of School Education, S Kannappan, all departments operating under the Directorate of School Education have been directed to complete the necessary procedures for providing RTI responses online and to employ dedicated staff to ensure a smooth process, DTNext reports.

The guidelines state that every Public Information Officer should obtain RTI petitions from the official portal and respond to them online as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the circular stated that answers should be monitored individually and a record sent to the higher official by the 5th of each month, while the Primary Education Officer must submit the report by the 10th of each month.

Each subordinate department under the directorate will select a special officer and typist for this purpose, and the director of school education has asked these employees to ensure RTI replies are given within the timeframe specified.

"This initiative will be more effective, and we hope that hassles in providing RTI replies will lessen in the future. Prompt replies will also lead to efficient use of RTI by petitioners in significant matters," said a department official.