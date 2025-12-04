TN sanctions Rs 875 crore to clear pending RTE reimbursements for private schools

The latest sanction was made through two separate government orders. According to the order for 2024-25, a total of Rs 450.85 crore will be released to 7,609 private schools, where 4,45,961 students are currently studying in LKG to Class 8 under the RTE quota.

Of this, Rs 80.7 crore is earmarked for LKG and UKG students, while Rs 370.12 crore covers reimbursement for classes 1 to 8.

The order also said the release follows field inspections conducted across districts after the director of Private Schools ordered verification in September 2024.

Based on the number of institutions in each district, teams comprising government high and higher secondary school headmasters, block education officers, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), and support staff were formed to conduct the checks.