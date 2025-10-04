TN sanctions fund for conservation of lesser-known endangered species
CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for a new conservation programme aimed at protecting four lesser-known endangered species – the lion-tailed macaque, Madras hedgehog, striped hyena, and hump-headed mahseer fish.
The scheme, first announced by the forest minister in the Assembly in March this year, marks a departure from the state’s traditional focus on flagship animals such as tigers and elephants.
A government order formalising the initiative was issued this week. Tamil Nadu, with its unique landscapes across the Western and Eastern Ghats, is recognised globally as a biodiversity hotspot.
However, many species that play crucial ecological roles remain overlooked and face mounting pressures from habitat loss, poaching, road mortality, pollution, and invasive species.
The lion-tailed macaque, listed as endangered and endemic to the Western Ghats, survives in fragmented rainforest patches.
The Madras hedgehog, a nocturnal species found in the semi-arid regions of southern India, remains largely understudied and unprotected. The striped hyena, a natural scavenger that regulates diseases, is witnessing a sharp decline in numbers, particularly across the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve landscape.
The hump-headed mahseer, once abundant in the Moyar River system, has been pushed to the brink of extinction due to dams, destructive fishing, and invasive species.
Of the sanctioned funds, Rs 48.5 lakh has been earmarked for conservation of the lion-tailed macaque, Rs 20.5 lakh for the Madras hedgehog, Rs 14 lakh for the striped hyena, and Rs 17 lakh for the hump-headed mahseer.
The programme will support habitat monitoring, long-term population studies, ecological surveys, and the establishment of conservation breeding centres.
Among the special interventions are canopy bridges to allow macaques safe movement between fragmented forests, community awareness and education programmes, training of frontline forest staff, and in-situ breeding and release programmes for reviving mahseer populations.
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Department, stated that the initiative will help generate baseline data on population and habitat status, reduce human-wildlife conflict, and enhance ecological resilience.
The move builds on Tamil Nadu’s recent conservation milestones, including the Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay, the Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary, and Project Nilgiri Tahr, aligning with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’s 30×30 goals.