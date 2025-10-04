TN sanctions fund for conservation of lesser-known endangered species

CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for a new conservation programme aimed at protecting four lesser-known endangered species – the lion-tailed macaque, Madras hedgehog, striped hyena, and hump-headed mahseer fish.

The scheme, first announced by the forest minister in the Assembly in March this year, marks a departure from the state’s traditional focus on flagship animals such as tigers and elephants.

A government order formalising the initiative was issued this week. Tamil Nadu, with its unique landscapes across the Western and Eastern Ghats, is recognised globally as a biodiversity hotspot.