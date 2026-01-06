TN ranks first among states in climate action, gross enrolment in higher education: Report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as one of India’s top-performing states on sustainable development indicators, according to the State Indicator Framework (SIF) 2.0 released by the state government on Monday.
The updated framework, prepared by the Planning and Development Department, tracks progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using 244 indicators aligned with national and global benchmarks.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his foreword to the framework, said the SIF 2.0 reflects the state government’s commitment to evidence-based governance rooted in the Dravidian model of development, with a focus on social justice, equity and inclusiveness.
He noted that outcome-oriented planning was critical to ensure development reaches “every household and every citizen”.
According to the framework, Tamil Nadu has achieved near-universal coverage under key social indicators.
The state has reduced the under-five mortality rate to 13 deaths per 1,000 live births, among the best in the country, while 99.98% of deliveries now take place in institutions.
Life expectancy in the state stands at 73.2 years, placing Tamil Nadu among the top three states nationally.
In education, Tamil Nadu leads the country with a 47% Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education for the 18-23 age group, the highest among all states.
Gender parity has also improved, with a Gender Parity Index of 1.01, indicating near-equal access for women in higher education.
All schools in the state have access to electricity and drinking water, and 99.9% of teachers at the secondary level are professionally trained.
On water and sanitation, the SIF 2.0 notes that 81.87% of rural households now receive piped drinking water within premises, while all districts have been verified as Open Defecation Free under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Tamil Nadu also generates over 50% of its power from renewable sources, supported by wind, solar and hydropower capacity.
The framework shows that unemployment among the working-age population has declined from 7.2% to 4.8%, reflecting improved labour market outcomes.
Tamil Nadu has also ranked among the top states on climate action, disaster resilience and coastal restoration.