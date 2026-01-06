TN ranks first among states in climate action, gross enrolment in higher education: Report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has consolidated its position as one of India’s top-performing states on sustainable development indicators, according to the State Indicator Framework (SIF) 2.0 released by the state government on Monday.

The updated framework, prepared by the Planning and Development Department, tracks progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using 244 indicators aligned with national and global benchmarks.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his foreword to the framework, said the SIF 2.0 reflects the state government’s commitment to evidence-based governance rooted in the Dravidian model of development, with a focus on social justice, equity and inclusiveness.

He noted that outcome-oriented planning was critical to ensure development reaches “every household and every citizen”.