TN pvt colleges demand cash for faculty certificates needed in govt job applications

The Teachers Recruitment Board has invited applications to fill 2,708 vacancies for the post of assistant professor within the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service, covering government arts and science colleges as well as government colleges of education.

Candidates are allowed to submit their applications online between October 17 and November 10. "The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has instructed all colleges to provide candidates with the service certificate signed by the principal and secretary of the college, salary acquittance, bonafide certificate and other required documents. These have to be submitted at the respective office of the regional joint director of Collegiate Education after candidates submit their applications on the portal."

Charges imposed by private colleges

Certain colleges situated on the outskirts of the city have begun demanding payments between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 in exchange for issuing the salary acquittance certificate. "In this situation, some colleges located on the outskirts of the city have started demanding money, ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, for issuing the salary acquittance certificate. The Higher Education Department should stop this malpractice by issuing a warning circular," stated an assistant professor from a private arts and science college in the city, who requested anonymity.

Another candidate, P Selvaraj, informed TNIE that some college managements are also charging between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to provide bona fide certificates verifying the completion of PhD programs.

Faculty members fear that raising complaints could result in college administrations refusing to release the necessary documents. A senior DCE official informed TNIE that no complaints have been received from candidates on this matter so far, but added that the department will examine the allegations.