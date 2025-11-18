TN, Puducherry Bar council co-chief asks centre to amend Advocates Act

CHENNAI: The co-chairman of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K Balu on Monday requested the union government to bring necessary amendments to the Advocates Act, 1961, in order to enhance the fee for enrolment of advocates.

In a letter to the Union Law Minister, Balu noted that the bar councils in the states are not able to collect enrolment fees above Rs 750 because of a recent judgment of the Supreme Court which held that the councils are not entitled to collect fees exceeding what was fixed under Section 24 (1) (f) of the Advocates Act.