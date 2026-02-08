TNPSC exams postponed due to "technical issues"; rescheduled dates to be announced later



"The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the written examinations scheduled to be held today (08.02.2026) in Chennai for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II and IIA Services) Main Examination, both forenoon and afternoon sessions could not be conducted at three examination centres in Chennai due to technical issues.

Considering the welfare of the candidates, TNPSC has decided to cancel both examinations scheduled for today across the entire state of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The cancelled examinations will be conducted on a later date. The Commission stated that details regarding the rescheduled examination date, examination centre allotment, and hall tickets will be communicated to all candidates 15 days in advance through SMS and e-mail," said TNPSC.



However, the statement mentioned that the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II Services) General Studies Examination (Paper-II - Descriptive Type), which is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2026, will be conducted as planned on the same day.



"Meanwhile, the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II Services) General Studies Examination (Paper-II - Descriptive Type), scheduled to be held on 22.02.2026, will be conducted as planned on the same day. For this examination, candidates are advised to recheck their details, and fresh hall tickets will be issued on 13.02.2026," added TNPSC.



AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that the sudden cancellation of exams has exposed the DMK government's administrative incompetence.