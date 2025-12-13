TN posts 16% nominal GSDP growth, widens lead over UP and Karnataka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has posted the fastest nominal economic expansion among India’s large states, with new Reserve Bank of India statistics confirming both its accelerating growth momentum and its widening lead over regional peers.

According to the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2024–25, released on Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices rose to ₹31.19 lakh crore in 2024–25, up from ₹26.89 lakh crore the previous year — a nominal increase of 16 per cent. This is the sharpest rise among major state economies and marks the third consecutive year in which Tamil Nadu has grown faster than most of its industrial peers.