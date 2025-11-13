TN plans centre of excellence to spur growth in gaming, extended reality

The CoE is designed to foster innovation, content creation, and advanced skill development in emerging digital media sectors.

In its first phase, the CoE will operate from a 12,000-15,000 sq.ft leased facility in Chennai, offering co-working and private studios for startups and MSMEs, along with specialised labs for performance capture, 2D/3D art, audio/foley services, and XR testing.

It will also house hardware rental labs for prototyping and production, and shared spaces for screenings and networking events.

The second phase will expand on a one-lakh sq.ft campus, designed to accommodate up to 500 professionals, with dedicated studios for quality assurance, XR development, and digital content prototyping.