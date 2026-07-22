TN plans AI, emerging technologies curriculum for all govt schools

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is preparing to significantly expand technology education in schools by introducing an emerging technologies curriculum across all government schools for students from Classes 6 to 8, while also developing dedicated textbooks for higher classes under the State Board syllabus.
The proposal was discussed on Tuesday at the first meeting of the High-Level Curriculum Expert Committee and the Curriculum Development Committee, chaired by School Education Minister A. Rajmohan at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
Officials said the initiative is aimed at equipping students with future-ready digital skills and strengthening technology-based learning in schools.
The curriculum is currently being implemented on a pilot basis in around 5,000 government schools through the Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK).
Encouraged by the response, the School Education Department now plans to extend the programme to all government schools catering to students in Classes 6 to 8.
Officials said the curriculum goes beyond conventional computer education by introducing students to artificial intelligence (AI), computational thinking, coding and digital tools through hands-on, project-based learning.
The emphasis will be on enabling students to apply technology to solve practical, real-world problems rather than limiting learning to theory.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has already prepared bilingual textbooks for Classes 6 to 8 under the TN SPARK programme.
Textbooks for Classes 9 and 10 are expected to be introduced in the next academic year, followed by those for Classes 11 and 12 in a later phase.
Mathematics and science teachers in government and government-aided schools will be trained by SCERT to handle the subject.
The proposed curriculum has been designed progressively across different grades.
Class 6 students will begin with digital awareness, while Class 7 students will learn the fundamentals of emerging technologies and their applications. In Class 8, students will undertake practical projects. The curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 will focus on using technology to address real-life challenges.
Students will also be introduced to advanced concepts such as generative AI, prompt engineering, large language models, and AI-powered text, image and music generation. They will gain hands-on experience with educational tools including GeoGebra, Google Earth, PhET simulations, Stellarium and LibreOffice.
School Education Department Additional Chief Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the government is also considering offering the emerging technologies curriculum as an elective subject for Classes 11 and 12.
He said the department is currently working out the modalities for introducing the course, which is expected to benefit more than 60 lakh students studying under the State Board syllabus across Tamil Nadu.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.