TN planning panel forms working group to frame quantum tech strategy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has begun laying the foundations for quantum technologies, with the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (TNSPC) constituting a working group to frame a dedicated quantum strategy, TNSPC member secretary Sudha Ramen said.

Speaking at the second edition of the Chennai Economic Summit on Saturday, hosted by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) in collaboration with TNSPC, Ramen said the proposed strategy would move beyond narrow applications such as quantum communication to focus on building a wider ecosystem spanning education, research and early-stage capability development.