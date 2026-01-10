TN partners with German firm to give students access to quantum computing

The programme will be anchored by iTNT Hub, a public-private platform supported by TN government, and will work closely with universities, startups and research communities across the state.

XeedQ will provide the quantum hardware, remote access infrastructure, technical expertise and learning support, while the state ecosystem will focus on adoption, capacity-building and use-case development.The initiative will be housed at iTNT Hub within the Anna University campus.

“Quantum computing should not remain locked inside labs or limited to theory. By giving students and startups direct access to real quantum hardware, TN is creating confidence, capability and curiosity at the right stage. This programme is about learning by doing, and that is how meaningful quantum ecosystems are built,” said Gopalakrishnan Balasubramanian, founder and chief executive of XeedQ. “

The pilot phase will be jointly reviewed by iTNT Hub and XeedQ, with metrics focused on usage, learning outcomes and broader ecosystem impact. Subject to results, it could be expanded to include additional infrastructure, wider access and longer-term institutional partnerships.