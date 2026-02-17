TN panel on centre-state relations submits report

Described as a “non-partisan” initiative, the exercise marks the fourth major review of union-state relations at the national level and the second such effort taken by the state government after the Rajamannar Committee (1969-71).

Earlier national-level examinations were carried out by the Sarkaria Commission (1983-88) and the Punchhi Commission (2007-10). According to one of the members of the committee, the latest review was necessitated by significant constitutional, fiscal and institutional changes that have taken place since those commissions submitted their recommendations. “It has been backbreaking work over the last three months, with nearly 1,20,000 words, 408 printed pages, and 12-14 hours of work every day,” one of the members of the committee told TNIE.