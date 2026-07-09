TN outperforms national average in school education across key indicators: UDISE report

Chennai: The UDISE, in its latest report, said that across almost every major indicator-student participation, retention, teacher availability, infrastructure and educational progression-Tamil Nadu performs significantly better than the national average.
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department, quoting Unified District Information System for Education data, said in a release here on Thursday that the state now has a school education ecosystem that has ensured access and is providing multiple, high-quality pathways for students to continue their education.
One of the most striking findings is that Tamil Nadu educates five per cent of the country's school-going children while accounting for only 3.9 per cent of the country's schools.
This means schools in Tamil Nadu are larger and better utilised, able to serve more students without compromising teacher availability or educational access, the release said.
The state at present has 57,566 schools, 1,24,02,872 students and 5,69,909 teachers, with an overall Pupil-Teacher Ratio of 22, better than the national average of 24.
Each school has, on average, 215 students and 10 teachers, compared to the national average of 169 students per school, reflecting efficient utilisation of educational infrastructure.
The clearest evidence of Tamil Nadu's success lies in the fact that children continue their education much longer than in most parts of the country.
The report records Gross Enrolment Ratios of 92 per cent at the primary stage, 95 per cent at upper primary, 97 per cent at secondary and 85 per cent at higher secondary, compared with national averages of 89, 90, 82 and 62 per cent, respectively.
Tamil Nadu has recorded zero dropout at both the primary and upper primary levels, while the secondary dropout rate is only 6.2 per cent, substantially lower than the national average of 9.5 per cent.
The report also highlights an important feature of Tamil Nadu's education model-students have multiple opportunities to continue their education after Class X.
The study defines Higher GER as the enrolment of students in Classes XI and XII in recognised schools as a percentage of the 16-17 years population, the release added.
Quoting the report, the School Education Department further said Tamil Nadu's Higher Secondary GER stands at 85 per cent, one of the highest among large states.
Infrastructure is another area where Tamil Nadu performs strongly, it observed.
The report notes that access to core facilities such as electricity, drinking water and toilets is virtually universal, while digital infrastructure-such as computers, internet connectivity and rainwater harvesting-performs better than the national average.
At the same time, the report identifies the next generation of priorities for further improvement. Expansion of digital libraries, tinkering laboratories, ICT-enabled learning facilities and solar energy across schools represents the next frontier in strengthening future-ready education.
The findings suggest that Tamil Nadu has achieved access to education and is focused on building a system that prepares young people for higher education, skilled employment and the opportunities of a rapidly changing world.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.