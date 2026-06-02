TN orders private schools to publicly display approved fee structure by June 5

Chennai: In a significant move aimed at improving transparency in school fee collection, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Private Schools has ordered all private educational institutions across the state to prominently display their approved tuition fee structures on notice boards and official websites by June 5.

The directive applies to nursery, primary, matriculation, CBSE and other private board schools functioning in Tamil Nadu.

The order follows a recent ruling by the Tamil Nadu Information Commission, which held that a school’s fee structure constitutes public information and must be made accessible to parents and the public.