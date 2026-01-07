TN notifies SOP for public meets, rallies in compliance with SC, Madras HC directives

CHENNAI: The state home department has notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for regulating public meetings, rallies, processions and demonstrations in Tamil Nadu, in compliance with directions of the Madras High Court and Supreme Court.

The 56-page comprehensive G.O. on the SOP, dated January 5, applies mainly to large gatherings and prescribes prior permission, advance timelines, venue identification, risk assessment and clear responsibilities for organisers.