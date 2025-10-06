TN: No child welfare committees in four districts, 17 functioning on extensions

Report by Subashini Vijayakumar for The New Indian Express

Despite forming a state-level selection committee in July to appoint new members to Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), the TN government has left over 20 districts without fresh appointments. Four districts — Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Virudhunagar — have no committees at all, while several others are operating on extended tenures.

CWCs, mandated under the Juvenile Justice Act, are quasi-magisterial bodies responsible for safeguarding children in need, deciding placements in care institutions, and monitoring their welfare. “For over six months now, four districts have had no dedicated committees.

The Kallakurichi CWC now handles cases in Villupuram, requiring members to travel one or two days a week. This creates strain on both districts and negatively impacts children in need of care,” said Zahiruddin Mohammed, former CWC chairperson and petitioner in PILs advocating for state-level appointments for CWCs in the HC.

Department sources added the CWC members, who take care of neighbouring districts as well, are not provided compensation for travel.

Earlier, CWCs were appointed by district-level committees. This process faced concerns, including delays in appointments and questions about candidate quality. While the state-level committee has reportedly screened candidates and submitted recommendations, this delay in appointments is unwarranted, Zahiruddin added.

Tenures in 17 districts including Dindigul, Tiruchy, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu, have been extended; some since April.

Under the mandated selection process, the member-secretary of the selection committee invites applications at least six months before a panel’s tenure ends. Eligible applications are evaluated, and the committee then recommends a panel of three names per vacancy, which the government is required to appoint within three months.

Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate of Child Welfare and Special Services said candidate verification is ongoing, and chairpersons and members for most districts are expected to be appointed in a month.