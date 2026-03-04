TN nears completion of first phase of free laptop scheme for college students

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is set to complete the first phase of its ambitious free laptop distribution scheme for college students within the next few weeks, with more than 9.37 lakh students across the state already receiving the devices.

Launched as part of the State Budget for the financial year 2025-26, the initiative titled “Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil” (The World is in Your Hands) was announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the objective of bridging the digital divide and strengthening digital access among students in higher education.

The scheme aims to distribute 20 lakh laptops to students across Tamil Nadu over a two-year period, covering those enrolled in arts, science, engineering, agriculture and medical colleges.